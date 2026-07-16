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Juventus are considering Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison as an alternative if they fail to land Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

Spurs have been very busy in the transfer market under boss Roberto De Zerbi, as they have brought in Marcos Senesi, Andrew Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke in defence, while they have also signed Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali in midfield.

De Zerbi is looking to strengthen their forward department and Spurs have been linked with AC Milan star Rafael Leao, who is intrigued by a move to north London.

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Spurs might see potential departures in the attacking department as well in the ongoing window, with Richarlison drawing interest from several European outfits.

It was suggested earlier this month that the Brazilian received an offer from one of the three biggest clubs in Turkey, but it is unclear whether Richarlison wants to join them.

Juventus explored his status earlier this summer during talks for Guglielmo Vicario they asked about Richarlison and Destiny Udogie.

The Italian giants have been working to sign Kolo Muani, who was on loan at Spurs last season, as their primary attacking reinforcement.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Kolo Muani had a loan spell at Juventus previously and made a big impression on the Bianconeri, who now want to sign him from PSG.

However, Juventus are also making plans in the event they cannot land Kolo Muani and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Richarlison’s ‘name has also emerged’ as an option.

It has been suggested that Spurs are willing to part ways with the centre forward if they receive an offer in the region of €20m to €25m.

Richarlison featured 32 times for Spurs last season in the Premier League and managed to score eleven times while laying on four assists in the process.

He joined the Lillywhites in the summer of 2022 from Everton and has featured in 133 games for them so far in his career with 32 goals to show for it.

Juventus are also interested in signing Spurs goalkeeper Vicario and it has been suggested boss Luciano Spalletti has been in direct contact with the Italian international in recent days.