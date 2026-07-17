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Celtic midfielder Arne Engels is still ‘being monitored’ by Serie A giants Roma, with Nottingham Forest also keen on the Belgian.

Engels joined Celtic from Bundesliga side Augsburg in August 2024 for a club-record £11m fee after the Bhoys identified him as a player with significant potential.

Opinions on Engels have been mixed since his arrival at Parkhead, with one former top-flight player claiming last year that he had not justified his price tag, while Bhoys legend Peter Grant described him as a ‘Rolls-Royce’ in midfield.

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The 22-year-old is still a key player for the Scottish champions, but growing interest from clubs across Europe could see him leave the Bhoys this summer.

Engels emerged as a target for Roma in late June, when it was suggested that the Serie A club were looking to ‘steal a march’ on multiple clubs in the race for the Celtic star, but nothing concrete has come of it yet.

The midfielder has also attracted Premier League interest, with Nottingham Forest among the clubs interested.

The Tricky Trees have been long-time admirers of the Belgian, and pushed hard to sign him during the winter transfer window, but the Hoops rejected three bids from Nottingham Forest in January.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

With fresh developments emerging, it appears the Serie A giants have not given up on the Celtic star.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via La Roma 24), Engels remains on the radar for Roma after being among the players monitored by the club in recent weeks.

Despite Roma’s interest, Nottingham Forest could represent tough opponents for the Giallorossi.

Forest are looking for a replacement following the high-profile departure of Elliot Anderson, who recently joined Manchester City, and could invest the funds from his sale in signing the Belgian.

Celtic are already looking for reinforcements should the 22-year-old leave this summer and are ‘closely monitoring’ Gvidas Gineitis, with Torino targeting a big pay day from selling the midfielder.

It remains to be seen where Celtic star Engels will play next season amid stiff competition for his signature.