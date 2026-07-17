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Juventus are open to selling goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, who is of interest to Leeds United, although the Italian club are ‘waiting for the right offer’ and hope to secure a substantial transfer fee.

The Turin giants have spent the past month exploring the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper, holding discussions over moves for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, while Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario has emerged as a more affordable alternative.

Martinez, who is currently away with Argentina at the World Cup, has seen intermediaries open talks with Juventus officials, although negotiations have yet to reach a breakthrough.

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Despite having three years left on his contract, Di Gregorio is expected to leave Turin this summer, with no shortage of clubs keeping tabs on him.

Roberto De Zerbi is understood to be a keen admirer of the Italian goalkeeper, while Leeds United have also identified him as a target as they continue their search for a new number one.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.it), Juventus are in no rush to sanction a sale and are waiting for the right proposal in the hope of securing a significant transfer fee.

Leeds require a new goalkeeper ahead of the upcoming campaign following the departures of Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow after their contracts expired last month.

Goalkeeper Gone to Illan Meslier Arsenal Karl Darlow Manchester United Goalkeepers departed from Leeds United

Lucas Perri, who arrived at Elland Road last summer but lost his place midway through the season, is currently the only senior option available, making the recruitment of a first-choice goalkeeper one of Daniel Farke’s top priorities.

The Elland Road outfit have received interest in Perri from Torino, who have already agreed personal terms with the Brazilian, although no transfer is expected to go through until Farke secures a replacement.

Leeds have also explored a move for Volendam goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen, but the Dutchman has already agreed personal terms with Valencia, while Ipswich Town are now pushing to land him.

Another name under consideration has been Parma’s Zion Suzuki, although the Japan international is keen to play European football, leaving Leeds at a disadvantage in the race for his signature.

With the new season fast approaching, the Whites will be eager to bring in a goalkeeper suited to Farke’s system before sanctioning Perri’s departure.

If Perri does go though, they are likely to need two new custodians.