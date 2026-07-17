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Everton are set to see the door for target Edon Zhegrova opened by Juventus, who are now planning on selling him and fee his lower salary will help.

The Toffees ran out of gas and failed to win a single game in their last five matches in the Premier League, missing out on European football under boss David Moyes.

Everton and Moyes have already begun their work in the transfer window and signed Merlin Rohl, Hayden Hackney and Tyrique George this summer.

Two of those three were at the club last term though and Everton fans are waiting for real game-changers.

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Everton are still looking to add more depth to their attack, after finishing the recent Premier League campaign with a negative goal difference in 13th place.

Juventus winger Zhegrova has been a target for Everton this summer, but it was believed that the Kosovo international wants to fight for his spot in the Old Lady’s squad.

Now, it appears Zhegrova could leave Turin this summer and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, he is considered ‘among those set to leave in the coming weeks’.

While Juventus have had trouble offloading Lois Openda due to his high cost and salary, they feel the situation is different with Zhegrova.

Club Years Genk 2017-2019 Basel 2019-2022 Lille 2022-2025 Juventus 2025- Edon Zhegrova’s career history

The winger is on a ‘lower salary’ and was signed for a lower fee than was the case with Openda, making it easier to find a new home for him.

The Kosovo international was in and out of the Juventus starting eleven all season, making only 27 appearances in all competitions in the recent campaign, and failed to register a single goal involvement.

Now is not the first time Zhegrova has attracted interest from the Premier League, as back in 2024, Manchester United and Fulham were keen on him, but a move never materialised.

The Juventus man could well find a move to the Premier League appealing this summer and now all eyes are on developments in the coming weeks.

Everton will hope that Zhegrova can find his scoring boots in the Premier League, in the event they are able to sign him in the transfer window.