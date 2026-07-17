George Wood/Getty Images

Contacts between Torino and Leeds United over a move for goalkeeper Lucas Perri have ‘intensified in recent hours’, but the Whites are ‘in no rush’ to sign off on an exit for the Brazilian.

Leeds signed Perri from Lyon to become their first-choice shot stopper last summer and he made an impressive start to life at Elland Road.

However, an injury disrupted his momentum, and he eventually lost his place to experienced shot-stopper Karl Darlow, making his final league appearance in early January.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

With Darlow having joined Manchester United on a free transfer and Illan Meslier signing for Premier League champions Arsenal, the Whites are now left with a major void in the goalkeeping department.

Despite the void, Daniel Farke is unlikely to turn to the Brazilian goalkeeper and as a result Perri looks set to leave Elland Road this summer, with Serie A side Torino identifying him as a target.

It was recently suggested that Leeds and Torino are yet to reach an agreement over the structure of a deal for Lucas Perri, with the proposed formula proving a stumbling block.

With fresh developments emerging, according to Italian outlet Cuore Tore, contacts between Torino management and Leeds over a move for Perri have ‘intensified in recent hours’.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The Serie A club prefer to sign the Brazilian on loan with an option to buy, while the Whites are looking for a permanent transfer.

The Whites have put a price tag of at least €12m on the 28-year-old goalkeeper.

Leeds though ‘are in no rush’ and are ‘holding off on the deal’.

Perri does have an agreement on personal terms with Torino in place, making club to club talks the main obstacle.

However, the Yorkshire club have made their stance clear that they will not let Perri depart without having signed a replacement for him.

Leeds have been actively looking in the market for a new custodian, and they look set to miss out on Kayne van Oevelen, who has recently agreed personal terms with Valencia.

It remains to be seen who the Whites will target to bring to Elland Road this summer in order to sanction Perri’s departure, but they could need to add at least two new shot-stoppers.