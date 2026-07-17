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Leeds United and Rangers powerbroker Paraag Marathe is in the race to become the next Major League Soccer commissioner.

Marathe became the chairman of Leeds in July 2023 following the approval of 49er Enterprises’ full acquisition of the club.

After taking charge, he appointed Daniel Farke as Leeds manager, with the German orchestrating a record-breaking 100-point march to the Championship title and securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

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Under his administration, Leeds defied the typical struggles of newly promoted teams by comfortably surviving their first season back in top-flight football.

The 49-year-old has also become an influential figure in Scotland, joining Rangers in May 2025 as vice-chairman of the Scottish giants.

However, to comply with UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules, Marathe stepped down from his board position but has remained heavily involved behind the scenes at Rangers.

Fresh developments suggest Marathe could soon add another title to his name, though that could mean the end of his Leeds and Rangers roles.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

According to American journalist John Ourand, Marathe is among the top three contenders in the race to be the next MLS Commissioner.

With the announcement expected next month, it remains to be seen whether Marathe gets the job.

The job of MLS Commissioner would place huge demands on Marathe’s time and could mean the end of his roles at Elland Road and Ibrox.

Meanwhile, in the summer transfer market, Leeds are looking to strengthen their squad and push for higher ambitions next season.

The Whites received a boost in their pursuit of Roony Bardghji as Sporting Lisbon have not made a bid for the Barcelona winger.

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri has been tipped to leave Leeds for some time, with Torino interested in the Brazilian, but he ‘hasn’t requested a transfer’ away from Elland Road.

Rangers are also looking to strengthen their squad this summer as they bid to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title next season and are on the verge of signing Vanja Dragojevic from Partizan Belgrade.