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Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic is undergoing his medical with Leeds United today before he puts pen to paper to a contract at Elland Road, according to journalist Zinny Boswell.

Leeds were left short in the centre-back department with the departure of Patrick Struijk, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this summer.

The Whites’ search for a defender led them to Italy, with Sassuolo’s Bosnian centre-back Muharemovic catching their attention.

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However, Leeds were not the only Premier League outfit to show interest in the centre-back as Newcastle United and Sunderland emerged as his admirers and they entered into a three way race.

The Yorkshire giants, however, managed to take the lead in the race and agreed to a deal with Sassuolo which will see the Italian outfit earning €38m as a transfer fee.

It was suggested on Thursday that the Bosnian defender was on his way to England to undergo a medical and he has already agreed to personal terms with the Elland Road outfit.

Now it has been claimed that he is undergoing medical with the Whites before he signs a deal with the club.

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Muharemovic joined Sassuolo from Juventus in the summer of 2024 and they were also interested in signing him, but they did not make a move.

However, they are set to receive 50 per cent of the transfer fee due to the sell-on clause they agreed with Sassuolo during the centre-back’s transfer.

The Old Lady expected to earn €12m to €13m from Muharemovic’s transfer, but the deal exceeded that value, and they are set to receive in the region of €19m.

Leeds are now in the market for a goalkeeper with Karl Darlow’s departure and Lucas Perri being linked with Torino and it has been suggested that the Turin outfit in recent hours have intensified their efforts to land the Brazilian goalkeeper.

The Yorkshire giants are once again looking for a solution for their goalkeeper crisis in Italy as they have their eyes on Parma’s Zion Suzuki and Juventus shot-stopper Michele Di Gregorio.