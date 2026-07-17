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Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri is wanted by Italian Serie A side Torino but he ‘hasn’t requested a transfer’ away from Elland Road.

The Yorkshire Giants signed Perri last summer as their first-choice goalkeeper, but he failed to impress and lost his spot to Karl Darlow.

Darlow has now left the club after failing to agree to a deal and he has joined Manchester United on a free transfer in what is a blow to Daniel Farke’s side.

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Leeds are now actively in the market looking to sign a goalkeeper with Parma’s Zion Suzuki emerging as a key target, while in recent days they have been linked with Juventus’ star Michele Di Gregorio.

Perri, on the other hand, has been the subject of interest from Torino, who want to take him to Italy, a move the player is open to, however the Whites will not sell the Brazilian shot-stopper unless they find a replacement.

Torino nevertheless have continued to pursue a deal for the 28-year-old goalkeeper, there is though a disagreement with Leeds on the transfer formula.

The Turin outfit want to sign Perri on loan with an option to buy in the summer, but Leeds, however, are holding out for a permanent transfer if they do sanction an exit.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Contact between Leeds and Torino intensified this morning, with the Italians looking for progress.

According to Italian journalist Giacomo Morandin, despite both clubs being in talks for Perri’s transfer, the Brazilian himself has not requested a transfer.

Perri has four more years left on his contract with Leeds, however signed to become the club’s number 1 and spent a lengthy period warming the bench.

He will not want that to continue, but is not forcefully pushing to go.

Torino have not submitted any formal offers for the goalkeeper and could look at other options, with a suggestion of cooling interest.

Leeds are in no rush to offload Perri and the situation with the Brazilian could drag on until later in the summer.