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Julian Brandt’s father has been at Leeds United‘s training base Thorp Arch to hold talks over a possible move to Elland Road, with the Whites stepping up their pursuit of the winger.

The Whites are readying for the upcoming season and they will need to be proactive to improve upon their impressive 14th-place finish last term.

Leeds started the summer window well by seeing off competition for Harry Wilson, with a lucrative salary helping to sway the Welshman.

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Tarik Muharemovic has been added at the back, but Daniel Farke wants to add a creative spark to his midfield and Leeds want to bring in former Borussia Dortmund man Brandt.

Brandt, capped 48 times by Germany, is a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Borussia Dortmund in June and a host of top clubs around Europe are keen to land him.

Brandt was offered to La Liga club Real Betis by his agents, but Los Verdiblancos are currently not interested in signing Brandt, who has made 300 appearances for the Signal Iduna Park side.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are one of the clubs to hold an interest in the 30-year-old, who the Istanbul outfit have added to their list.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

However, Galatasaray are not the only Turkish clubs interested in him and it was suggested that Besiktas have been working secretly to land the Leeds target.

Now it has emerged that that Brandt’s father, Jurgen Brandt, visited Leeds training ground this week and held a meeting with the club.

Journalist Graham Smyth wrote on X: “Jurgen Brandt, father of Julian, was at Thorp Arch this week for discussions with Leeds United.”

However, nothing has been agreed upon yet between both parties, as the player is yet to make a final decision on where his future lies.

Brandt has never played outside of Germany in his career and he has made 383 appearances in the Bundesliga while scoring 77 times and laying out 92 assists in the process.

It has been suggested that the German midfielder wants to play in European competition and it remains to be seen whether Leeds will be able to convince him to abandon that plan with a lucrative offer to bring him to England.