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Sporting Lisbon have not made a bid for Leeds United, Everton and Sunderland target Roony Bardghji, despite claims to the contrary.

The 20-year-old winger joined Barcelona from FC Copenhagen in the summer of 2025 and last season he only started seven times in the league for the Blaugrana.

Bardghji wants more game time, but he is currently deemed as a backup for Spanish star Lamine Yamal by Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick.

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He has four more years left in his contract with the Catalan outfit, but it has been suggested that he could depart the Camp Nou for regular football this summer.

The attacker recently insisted all is fine at Barcelona, but transfer talk continues to swirl.

Bardghji has no shortage of suitors in the market, with Leeds, Everton, Sunderland and Aston Villa lining up to take him to England.

It was also suggested that the Swedish forward is garnering interest from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and they have gone in with a bid to Barcelona to sign Bardghji.

However, according to Portuguese journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto, there is no truth in claims of Sporting Lisbon submitting an offer for Bardghji.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

His suitors in England have also received a further boost as it has been suggested that the 20-year-old is not wanted by Sporting Lisbon.

Now is not the first time the Swedish player has been linked with a move to the Premier League, as in 2023 London giants Arsenal and Chelsea showed interest in him.

Leeds are in the market to strengthen their forward department, but it is unclear how much Barcelona will want to let him leave.

Sunderland are in the Europa League next season and they could benefit from a player of Bardghji’s experience, while his age and potential mean he fits into the profile of player the Black Cats try to recruit.

Everton have signed Tyrique George from Chelsea to bolster their attacking department, but David Moyes still wants to add more and Bardghji could offer an attacking outlet that is unpredictable for Premier League defences.

Barcelona are expected to open the door for the right price, but it remains to be seen how keen Bardghji is to walk through it.