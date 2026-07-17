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Roma sporting director Tony D’Amico has set a deadline for the transfer of West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville and ‘wants a response’ from the Dutchman within a week.

West Ham’s relegation has left a number of first-team players facing uncertain futures, with Summerville widely expected to be among those heading for the exit, although his next destination remains unclear.

The Dutch winger has attracted interest from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Fulham, Galatasaray and Roma, among others.

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The Serie A outfit first made ‘initial contact’ in early May after head coach Gian Piero Gasperini identified the 24-year-old as one of his priority attacking targets.

Summerville’s reputation has only grown since then following an impressive World Cup campaign, where he registered two goals and two assists in four appearances.

Although the Stadio Olimpico club were initially discouraged by the financial demands of a deal, they have since worked towards a more manageable package and are now understood to be preparing a €40m offer for the London side.

Summerville has also sought insight into life at Roma from fellow Netherlands international Donyell Malen and is believed to be receptive to the prospect of making the switch.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

In terms of personal terms, the winger’s opening salary demand stood at €6m per year, but Roma responded with a verbal proposal worth €4.5m annually, with his representatives expected to deliver their response in the coming days.

Roma’s hierarchy are now eager to bring the negotiations to a conclusion, with the club’s sporting director unwilling to let the deal drag on indefinitely.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, D’Amico ‘wants a response’ from the West Ham winger within one week, with the Giallorossi prepared to abandon the pursuit and move on to alternative targets if no agreement is reached.

The Italian giants have already drawn up contingency options should the Netherlands international reject their approach, while the lure of Champions League football is expected to strengthen their hand in negotiations.

Aston Villa, who recently beat Newcastle United to the signing of Johan Manzambi, are also monitoring developments closely.

The Premier League side are capable of offering more lucrative personal terms than Roma and could yet emerge as serious contenders, with one Dutch journalist already predicting that Summerville’s future is more likely to remain in England.

With D’Amico’s deadline now in place, the coming week is expected to prove decisive in determining whether Summerville becomes a Roma player.