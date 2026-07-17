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Aston Villa signing former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Joao Palhinha on loan from Bayern Munich is a ‘strong possibility’, however no agreement has been reached yet.

Palhinha played a key role in helping Tottenham to avoid being relegated from the Premier League last season and Roberto De Zerbi wanted him back.

Tottenham were unwilling to meet the option to buy price in his loan from Bayern Munich though and attempted to negotiate a lower price, but the trail went cold.

Palhinha, who has also been chased by former club Sporting Lisbon, could now end up back in the Premier League at Aston Villa in what would be a surprising turn of events.

It is rated as a ‘strong possibility’ that Unai Emery’s side sign Palhinha on loan from Bayern Munich.

Journalist Tom Barclay wrote on X: “I’m told there is a strong possibility Joao Palhinha goes on loan to Aston Villa, but that it’s not a done deal yet.”

Villa lost Amadou Onana to a cruciate ligament injury the Belgian suffered while playing at the World Cup, while Douglas Luiz returned to Juventus following his loan stint at Villa Park.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Johan Manzambi has arrived as a midfield option, with Aston Villa outbidding Newcastle United to land him from Freiburg, but Emery has a season with the added pressure of Champions League football coming up.

Palhinha would represent an experienced Premier League option, having played also for Fulham, in addition to Tottenham.

He also has experience playing in the Champions League and knowledge of the highest standards expected from his time at Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese is not in Bayern Munich’s plans for the new season and they have been looking to shift him out.

A permanent exit for Palhinha has been the preferred method of departure at the Allianz Arena and if the Bavarians do agree to a loan then all eyes will be on whether it contains an option or an obligation to buy.

Palhinha has a contract at Bayern Munich which has a further two years left to run.

Aston Villa currently have several transfer irons in the fire, with a move to land defender Pervis Estupinan from AC Milan under way.

There also remains interest in wantaway Paris Saint-Germain forward Ibrahim Mbaye, who has a host of sides chasing his signature.