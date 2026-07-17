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Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra has joined Roc Nation Sports International, becoming the agency’s latest marquee signing.

Diarra joined Sunderland from Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg last summer and quickly established himself as a key figure in Regis Le Bris’ midfield.

The 22-year-old played an important role in helping Senegal reach the final of the African Cup of Nations, backing up his strong form in the Premier League which saw Sunderland hailed for signing him.

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The Sunderland star carried his form into the World Cup, where he scored two goals in three appearances, becoming the first Senegal player to score in each of his first two World Cup starts.

Off the pitch though, Diarra has decided to have a change of agents.

Now, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Diarra has joined Roc Nation Sports International, becoming the agency’s latest marquee signing.

The Senegal international was the subject of interest in the transfer market recently, with Turkish giants Galatasaray being namechecked as a potential destination back in May.

It was suggested that Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk appreciates the Sunderland star and considers him one of his ‘top targets’, but nothing concrete has emerged since.

Club Years Strasbourg 2021-2025 Sunderland 2025- Habib Diarra’s career history

Spanish side Atletico Madrid were also said to be monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation, but that trail appears to have gone cold.

Sunderland will be hoping it stays that way as losing Diarra this summer would represent a major blow.

Diarra still has four years left on his contract with the Black Cats, which puts the Premier League side in a strong position to negotiate a substantial fee should concrete offers arrive.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, Sunderland want to add quality signings to their squad and push for higher ambitions, following their impressive Premier League season.

They have several irons in the fire.

Sunderland will need to pay a fee of €25m if they are to sign Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, with Nottingham Forest also in the race for a player who was a Black Cats priority last summer.

Black Cats target Khephren Thuram is highly unlikely to feature on Juventus’ pre-season tour due to an ongoing injury issue, which could also complicate any move for him this summer.