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Tottenham Hotspur offered midfielder Lucas Bergvall to Newcastle United as they look to bring in cash following a big spending spree.

Spurs have spent almost £200m on two midfielders in the shape of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, while over £50m was also forked out to bring defender Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi is not expected to be finished with his additions, with attention now on the final third and attackers to add to the group.

Spurs are keen to bring in money from offloading players too and Bergvall wants to leave north London this summer.

He has already been the subject of a rejected offer from Nottingham Forest, who are keen to take the Swede to the City Ground.

Now there has been talk of Newcastle failing with a £46m bid for Bergvall, though it is now claimed that it was Spurs, looking to raise funds, who offered the midfielder to the Magpies.

Journalist Lee Ryder wrote on X: “#THFC financial situation understood to have changed after splashing out on Sandro Tonali.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“#NUFC were offered Lucas Bergvall by Spurs as they look to drum up funds and enquired on a price. Interest but no deal done yet.

“High level talks have taken place. Newcastle working on other deals too.”

It remains to be seen just how keen Bergvall is on heading to St James’ Park if it is indeed Tottenham that have taken the initiative to offer him to Newcastle.

The Swede is keen to make sure he is playing on a regular basis next season and Eddie Howe’s side could offer him that opportunity.

Nottingham Forest could yet come back into the picture following their £38m bid for Bergvall, which was not enough for Tottenham.

If the situation drags into later into later in the transfer window though with no agreement in sight, Tottenham could be forced to soften their stance.

Spurs notably beat Barcelona to the signature of Bergvall and he instantly became a trusted option for Ange Postecoglou.

He saw his game time drop markedly when De Zerbi took over, but still had warm words for the Italian tactician recently.

Bergvall’s situation is being watched closely in Sweden, where he has been advised to take a step down from Tottenham for his next move.