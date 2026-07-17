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Veteran goalkeeper Yann Sommer had an option to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but instead chose to go to Belgian side Club Brugge.

The north Londoners have shown their ambition in the summer window, as they have already brought in six new players.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka joined Spurs as free agents to beef up the quality of the squad, while cash was splashed elsewhere.

Roberto De Zerbi had been looking for a new goalkeeper, though he landed Dubravka and Antonin Kinsky looks likely to be the number 1.

It appears though that Tottenham had other irons in the fire and were hugely keen on Sommer.

According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the north Londoners wanted to bring in 94-time Switzerland-capped Sommer.

The 37-year-old left Italian giants Inter Milan this summer after his contract expired, and a handful of European clubs were keen on him.

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The 37-year-old left Italian giants Inter Milan this summer after his contract expired, and a handful of European clubs were keen on him.

La Liga side Villarreal were also one of his suitors, but it has been suggested that he wanted to play as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Despite Tottenham’s significant financial power, he chose Club Brugge as his next club, instead of the north London giants.

Back in 2022, Spurs were linked with the ex-Switzerland international for a potential move, but he stayed put at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sommer signed a three-year deal at the Belgian giants, who will be playing in the Champions League next season as well.

Ex-Newcastle United custodian Dubravka, though, has close to 200 Premier League appearances under his belt and will provide Tottenham with experience.

Now it remains to be seen who will be Tottenham’s first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the new campaign, with their pre-season set to kick off later this month.