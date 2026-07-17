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Inter Milan have not stopped having Nottingham Forest attacker Dan Ndoye in their thoughts, with the firm belief they can convert him into a wing-back.

Nottingham Forest endured a difficult campaign, but were ultimately guided to Premier League safety by manager Vitor Pereira, who former Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has since replaced.

Glasner will want to make key additions to the team during the course of the transfer window, and will have substantial backing from the club after Elliot Anderson’s move to Manchester City, but will also need to manage further departures.

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One of the star players that could leave this summer is Swiss international Ndoye, who has been a target for Inter Milan, as the Serie A club are ‘convinced’ he could fit in their squad in a different position.

However, the 25-year-old was claimed to have ‘no intention of leaving’ the City Ground or the Premier League despite substantial interest from Serie A, which would present him with the opportunity to return to Italy.

Interest in Ndoye has not gone away and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport he is one to ‘watch out for too’ when it comes to Inter Milan.

Inter Milan’s top wing-back target is Djed Spence, but they have been thinking about alternatives.

But Ndoye is not the only option for the Nerazzurri in case they fail to sign Spence, as the club have also been keeping tabs on Guela Doue, Givairo Read, Vanderson, and Rafik Belghali.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Spurs could be seeking a transfer fee in the region of €35m to €40m, following Spence’s strong displays at the World Cup with England, which might be an issue for Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, it will not be a straightforward task to lure Ndoye away from the City Ground with three years still left on his current contract, and his agents exploring options to keep him in the Premier League since May.

Ndoye endured a disruptive campaign due to several injuries but still managed to make 37 appearances in all competitions, though he contributed to only four goal involvements.

The 25-year-old winger’s underwhelming performances at the club level did not have any impact on his national team status, as he represented Switzerland in the World Cup and also scored two goals in six games.

It remains to be seen how serious Inter Milan are about signing Ndoye in the summer, and also how manager Glasner feels about the Swiss international’s potential departure.