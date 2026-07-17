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Wolves defender Hugo Bueno has been offered to PSV Eindhoven ahead of a potential summer move, with the Dutch champions yet to assess whether the Spaniard fits their requirements.

The 23-year-old joined Wolves’ academy from Portuguese side CD Areosa in 2019, moving to England to continue his development.

Bueno made his senior debut for Wolves in 2022 before spending the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Feyenoord in search of regular first-team football.

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The Eredivisie outfit were keen to retain the Spaniard last summer, but Wolves’ asking price ultimately proved too steep, resulting in his return to Molineux.

Last season proved an extremely difficult one for Wolves, who had to wait until January to register their first Premier League victory, leaving relegation to the Championship looking increasingly inevitable for much of the campaign.

Despite the team’s struggles, Bueno admitted he was enjoying life at Molineux as he established himself in the first team, featuring in 38 matches across all competitions.

The former Spain Under-21 international also contributed one goal and two assists, with his strike against Arsenal earning Wolves a valuable point.

Club Years Wolves 2022- Feyenoord (loan) 2024-2025 Hugo Bueno’s career history

With two years remaining on his contract, Bueno’s future has become a topic of speculation, with Fiorentina among the clubs linked with the Spaniard.

However, La Viola have since made it clear that he is not a player they are pursuing, potentially opening the door for the Eredivisie champions, who are in the market for a left-back.

According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, the 23-year-old has been offered to PSV ahead of the new season.

It remains unclear whether the proposal concerns a permanent transfer or another loan spell as the Old Gold prepare for life in the Championship, while PSV are still assessing whether Bueno fits the profile they are looking for.

At this stage, discussions are understood to be at an exploratory level, with no formal bid submitted.

Capable of operating as both a traditional left-back and a wing-back, Bueno brings close to 100 senior appearances across the Premier League and Eredivisie, making him an appealing option should the Dutch side decide to pursue a deal.

With Champions League football awaiting next season, PSV can offer an attractive sporting project, though it remains to be seen whether they view the 23-year-old as the right fit and decide to pursue a move.