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Leeds United may have to wait on AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah as he is ‘being evaluated by the new coaching staff’ before a decision is made on his future.

The American was on loan at Atalanta in the recent campaign, but the Serie A side decided not to trigger their option to buy in the midfielder and he has headed back to AC Milan.

Atalanta not signing him has alerted Leeds, who have been in with an enquiry about potentially taking Musah to Elland Road.

Leeds have, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, enquired both with the midfielder’s agents and with AC Milan.

The Elland Road side have not made any firm offers for Musah yet and AC Milan look to have not decided if he is available to sell.

It is claimed that Musah ‘is being evaluated by the new coaching staff’ and AC Milan do not need to let him go.

New Rossoneri boss Ruben Amorim may well decide that he wants to keep hold of the American midfielder, which would be a huge blow to Leeds’ hopes of landing him.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Musah spent time in the youth set-up at Arsenal before leaving the Gunners for Valencia, where he broke through and cemented a spot in the first team.

AC Milan signed the 23-year-old in the summer of 2023, forking out €18m to take him to the San Siro.

Musah made a total of 29 appearances across all competitions for Atalanta last season, including featuring seven times for the Italians in the Champions League.

Leeds have already done business in Serie A this summer with the signing of Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo.

They are keen on Serie A goalkeepers Michele Di Gregorio (Juventus) and Zion Suzuki (Parma).

The Whites also have talks under way with French giants Lyon about a deal to sign Czech attacking midfielder Pavel Sulc, who the Ligue 1 club value at €25m.