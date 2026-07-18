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Birmingham City right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel wants to return to Fenerbahce, where he spent four seasons before signing for Blues, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The full-back began his senior career at Blackpool, making 79 appearances for the club.

Osayi-Samuel spent four years with QPR before leaving the Championship side to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the summer of 2021.

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Fenerbahce landed Osayi-Samuel on a free transfer and stayed in Turkey until last summer, enjoying a successful spell and featuring on a regular basis.

The Nigerian defender arrived at Birmingham City in the summer of 2025 on a free transfer from Fenerbahce, signing a three-year contract with Blues as the club bolstered the squad following winning League One.

Osayi-Samuel initially established himself as a regular under Chris Davies, but later slipped down the pecking order and made 19 Championship starts last season.

Now the full-back is thinking about his future and it has been suggested he has come to a decision about what he wants to do.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Osayi-Samuel wants to leave Birmingham to return to Fenerbahce this summer.

The 28-year-old played close to 200 games for the Yellow Canaries, where he regularly featured in European competition.

The full-back also emerged as a target for Fenerbahce’s rivals Galatasaray back in March, but a move to Gala would undoubtedly be controversial due to his Yellow Canaries’ connection.

Osayi-Samuel still has two years left on his contract and it remains unclear what level of fee Blues would be looking for.

Birmingham are set to lose Kai Wagner this summer, with the defender poised to return to the MLS, with personal reasons driving a return to Philadelphia Union.

It remains to be seen if Osayi-Samuel will also end up back at his former club by the end of the summer.