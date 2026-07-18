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Former Aston Villa striker Garry Thompson is of the belief Unai Emery can get the best out of new boy Johan Manzambi, backing the manager to turn the midfielder into ‘another Morgan Rogers type’ capable of becoming a regular starter.

Villa faced Freiburg in May, defeating them 3-0 to lift the Europa League trophy, with 20-year-old Manzambi featuring in Julian Schuster’s starting lineup.

The Swiss midfielder’s impressive performances throughout the competition were later recognised as he was named the Europa League Young Player of the Season.

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The next chapter of Manzambi’s career will unfold at Villa Park after Emery’s side won the race for his signature.

A product of Freiburg’s academy, the midfielder made his senior debut for the German club in 2024 and has since accumulated 58 first-team appearances.

Manzambi enjoyed a standout campaign last season, contributing 16 goals and assists across all competitions before carrying that form onto the World Cup stage, where he recorded three goals and two assists in five appearances.

Thompson believes Manzambi possesses the qualities required to develop into an important player under Emery, pointing to the midfielder’s impressive displays for both Freiburg and Switzerland.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

He also feels the Spanish boss’ proven ability to develop players could help the Switzerland international fulfil his considerable potential.

Thompson added that he can see Manzambi following a similar development path to Rogers, becoming a regular starter if his progression continues, and believes the midfielder has all the ingredients to prove an outstanding signing.

The former Villa forward said on BBC Radio West Midlands: “I think he’s a talented kid.

“We saw him show a little bit at Freiburg and then he gets in the Switzerland squad, there’s talk about him and he was the little spark they had.

“He’s one of them that you think Unai could do a lot with and he could turn him into another Morgan Rogers type that starts a lot of games.

“I think that could potentially be a great signing.”

Newcastle United appeared poised to take Manzambi to St James’ Park, but Aston Villa’s late move, backed by a superior financial package, ultimately proved impossible to resist.

The 20-year-old will now get his first taste of Champions League football under Emery, with the Villans hoping to reap the rewards of his goalscoring ability from midfield.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are set to make a significant profit from one of their academy graduates, with Villa set to pay €64m, including bonuses, for his signature.