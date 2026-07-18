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Leeds United have kicked off talks to try to land Pavel Sulc from French giants Lyon, but ‘the sticking point’ in discussions is how much the Ligue 1 side want.

Czech attacking midfielder Sulc has been looked at by a number of Premier League sides over the last six months, but it now appears Leeds are making a concerted effort to take him to Elland Road.

Sulc, 25, landed from Czech side Viktoria Plzen and was a huge success for Lyon over the course of last term, more than repaying the €7.5m fee he cost the club.

Lyon want to earn around €25m from selling Sulc this summer and that is ‘the sticking point’ in talks between Leeds and the French side, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

‘How far Leeds will be willing to go’ is the question mark during talks, but Sulc has become an indespensable player for Les Gones boss Paulo Fonseca.

That could potentially see a sale delayed until Lyon have played in the Champions League qualifiers, with Fonseca likely to be keen to call upon Sulc.

Sulc is under contract at Lyon until the summer of 2029, placing the French side in a strong position to dictate the terms of his exit.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Leeds look to be moving up a gear in the transfer market, with the recent arrival of Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic from Italian side Sassuolo.

Lyon are likely to have taken note of Leeds’ ability to spend a huge €38m to bring Muharemovic to Elland Road when deciding the price for Sulc.

What Leeds’ total budget is this summer is unclear, but Daniel Farke will need a new goalkeeper, and potentially two, following the exits of Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow.

Shot-stopper Lucas Perri could also leave, with Torino having held talks to try to take the Brazilian to Italy.

Splashing over €20m on Sulc would be another drain on the Whites’ budget, though selling Perri could bring cash in.

Torino however would prefer to sign Perri on an initial loan before committing to a permanent deal for the Brazilian.