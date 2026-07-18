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Leeds United‘s chances of an imminent cash windfall from a move for Charlie Cresswell have been dented following Ipswich Town’s signing of Emersonn from Toulouse.

Having come through the ranks at Leeds, Cresswell failed to win over Daniel Farke and chose to swap Elland Road for Toulouse in search of regular first-team football and to continue his development.

The Whites made sure to include a sell-on clause in the agreement though in the event that Cresswell made a big money switch in the future.

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The 23-year-old featured in 29 Ligue 1 matches last season and complemented his defensive displays with five goal involvements, underlining his growing influence at both ends of the pitch.

His progress has not gone unnoticed back in England either, with West Ham United among the clubs keen on the defender during the winter transfer window, though a move ultimately failed to materialise.

Cresswell has now looked set to join Rennes this summer on a deal worth in the region of €25m.

The situation has changed though, according to French outlet Jeunesfooteux, due to Ipswich paying a huge €32m for Emersonn.

Club Years Athletico Paranaense 2024 Goztepe 2025 Toulouse 2025-2026 Ipswich Town 2026- Emersonn’s career history

Now Toulouse are no longer under pressure to cash in on Cresswell and are ‘becoming more demanding’ in talks over the centre-back.

It is also suggested that an English side have now entered the race for the centre-back, who has been linked with Crystal Palace this summer.

The prospect of a quick move to Rennes and with it a quick financial windfall for Leeds, due to their 15 per cent sell-on clause, looks to be off the agenda.

Leeds are still pressing ahead with spending this summer and have just forked out €32m to land centre-back Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo.

The Whites are also involved in talks with French giants Lyon about Czech attacking midfielder Pavel Sulc.