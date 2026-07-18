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Nottingham Forest do not want to sell Morgan Gibbs-White, amid speculation over his future in the wake of Chelsea being set to sign Morgan Rogers for £117m.

Chelsea have sprung a surprise by agreeing a massive deal with Aston Villa for Rogers, who is set to have his medical on Monday, and in the process Arsenal have missed out on a key target.

Now there is speculation that clubs could turn to Gibbs-White and push to take the attacking midfielder away from the City Ground.

Forest have so far been able to resist attention in their star man, but given the huge sums now being spent this summer, it remains to be seen how solid the wall around Gibbs-White is.

The Reds though have no intention of cashing in on Gibbs-White, who is also happy to continue at the City Ground.

TalkSPORT reporter Max Scott wrote on X: “Nottingham Forest have no intention of selling Morgan Gibbs-White, despite rumours regarding his future after Morgan Rogers move to Chelsea emerged.

“Player settled at #NFFC and the club plan to build the team around their captain.”

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Losing Gibbs-White would be a huge blow for Nottingham Forest in the early days of the Oliver Glasner era and it is not one they are interested in coping with.

He snubbed interest from Tottenham Hotspur last summer to sign a new deal at Nottingham Forest.

The attacking midfielder suffered a blow earlier this summer when he was left out of the England squad for the World Cup.

One former England star expressed his shock at Thomas Tuchel’s decision and Gibbs-White will not want to miss out on Euro 2028.

He could have cause to think he can go to the next level under Glasner, who has become a serial winner, delivering the Europa League at Eintracht Frankfurt and then winning the FA Cup and Conference League with Crystal Palace.

Glasner departed Palace at the end of his contract amid concerns he was not being backed by the Eagles in the transfer market.

Losing Gibbs-White would surely be a bitter pill for the Austrian to swallow on the back of his Crystal Palace experience.