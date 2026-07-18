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Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini has refused to be drawn on the situation of Aston Villa and Sunderland target Matias Soule, apart from admitting he came back carrying a few extra kilos following his summer break.

Soule has been earmarked as a potential departure from Roma this summer as the Giallorossi look to make space for new arrivals and balance the books.

Roma are currently chasing West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville and are prepared to give him another week to decide on a move to the Italian capital.

Soule could move out as Summerville moves in and he has been firmly on the agenda of Premier League pair Aston Villa and Sunderland, who both want attacking reinforcements.

Villa held talks with Soule’s camp earlier this summer to explore a possible move, while Sunderland recently entered the race amid suggestions the Argentine would seriously consider the Black Cats.

Soule is now back at Roma for pre-season, but Gasperini is not keen to be drawn on a potential sale for the Argentine and insists there is much speculation.

The Giallorossi boss does admit though that when Soule reported back, he was carrying a few extra kilos of weight, which he is working to shift.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Asked about Soule’s future at a press conference, Gasperini replied (via Tutto Mercato Web): “I read about a thousand names coming in and going out. Many of these situations are driven by agents, and then you report everything.

“What matters is whether there are genuine offers or genuine negotiations to sign players.

“Soule turned up a few kilos overweight, but he’s working well.”

Soule’s spell at Roma so far has split opinion, with one journalist labelling the Argentine a ‘bad investment’ and urging the club to cash in on him.

Still just 23 years old, Soule has ample time to make good on his potential, but it is unclear if he will do so at Roma, with the club looking open to a sale if their asking price is met.

The winger developed in the youth ranks of Argentine side Velez Sarsfield and then Italian giants Juventus, but it was a loan spell at Frosinone that saw him rise to prominence.

Roma then beat off competition from Leicester City to sign the Argentine winger in 2024.