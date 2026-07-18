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Aston Villa are waiting for Flamengo to find a replacement for Emerson Royal, which is ‘preventing the negotiations from moving forward’.

The Villa Park club have been busy this month, as they have made some big decisions in terms of outgoings and incomings.

Belgium star Youri Tielemans joined Manchester United, and bit-part attacker Lewis Dobbin made a permanent move to Southampton, who paid around £8m to £9m for him.

Villa have caught the eye with the signing of World Cup star Johan Manzambi, who has become their club-record signing.

The Europa League winners have paid a hefty €64m fee for the Switzerland star, but know they need more signings ahead of a season of Champions League football.

The Villa Park outfit are looking to strengthen their full-back areas after Andres Garica was loaned out to Getafe and Lucas Digne could leave the club for Paris Saint-Germain.

Pervis Estupinan, who played for Brighton, is closing in on a move to Villa Park, and Aston Villa also have a right-sided full-back they are prioritising.

Player Loaned to Andres Garcia Getafe Oliwier Zych Vitoria Guimaraes Zepiqueno Redmond Annecy Kadan Young Annecy Yasin Ozcan Besiktas Sam Proctor Shrewsbury Town Aston Villa’s loaned out stars

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Royal is their number one choice and Flamengo have already rejected an offer from the English outfit.

Villa are believed to have put in an offer worth €8m for the Brazilian defender, but a deal is currently not moving forward for the 27-year-old.

According to Brazilian journalist Bruno Lemos (via Centra do Fla), the Birmingham club are waiting on the sidelines for Flamengo to make a decision regarding Royal.

It has been suggested that the Mengao are waiting to find a replacement for the ex-Spurs man before sanctioning his departure.

And that situation is currently ‘preventing the negotiations from moving forward’, even though Royal is keen on making a move back to England.

He has played more than 79 Premier League games for the north London giants and is keen to extend that tally.

Now it remains to be seen how long the Villans will wait for Flamengo to decide about Royal before potentially moving on from him, with their pre-season set to begin.