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Juventus are keeping tabs on Tottenham Hotspur hitman Richarlison and Roberto De Zerbi’s good relationship with Old Lady CEO Giovanni Carnevali could help the Italian giants get a deal over the line.

The north London giants are the biggest spenders so far in the Premier League, as they have brought in multiple big-money names already.

They have spent close to £230m already with the arrivals of Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Spurs are also believed to be closing in on a move to sign Manchester City’s Savinho, who has been a long-term target for them.

However, the north London side will still be keen to balance the books and offload players De Zerbi sees as surplus to requirements.

Highly rated centre-back Luka Vuskovic’s departure to Brighton earned them £46m, and they could move on Lucas Bergvall, who Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are currently chasing; both clubs have seen their offers rejected for the Sweden international.

More departures could be on the horizon for the north London giants, as their Brazilian hitman Richarlison has emerged in the thinking of Serie A side Juventus.

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The Old Lady are yet to make any concrete moves for the recently turned 29-year-old, but they are keeping an eye on developments.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, De Zerbi could give a huge helping hand in terms of potentially making it easier for Juventus to get their hands on Richarlison.

It has been suggested that the Spurs boss shares a very good relationship with Juventus CEO Carnevali from their time at Sassuolo and that ‘could be a key factor’.

Tottenham are suggested to value Richarlison at around €25m.

Richarlison’s current salary is also considered to be affordable by the Old Lady, but they are currently chasing former Spurs loanee Randal Kolo Muani.

Whether the Italian giants will make a move for the Brazilian later in the window if they fail to secure Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain now remains to be seen.