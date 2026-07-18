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Newcastle United made contact with the agent of Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth last week, but ‘were told his priority is a permanent return to Coventry’, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Despite bringing in French goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen earlier this summer, the Magpies remain in the market to add another shot-stopper, with question marks over the future of Nick Pope.

Brighton’s Rushworth, who spent last season on loan at Frank Lampard’s Coventry in the Championship, is firmly on Newcastle’s radar as an option.

Rushworth is keen to move on from Brighton this summer as he seeks to make sure he is continuing to play on a week in, week out basis in the new campaign.

Newcastle got in touch with his agent last week to see if the goalkeeper would fancy a move to St James’ Park.

However, the Magpies did not receive the answer they were looking for as Rushworth’s agent informed them that his client’s priority is to make a permanent move to Coventry.

Rushworth is of the opinion that playing for Coventry will give him a better pathway to earn a move to a Champions League side and get an England call-up.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Scottish giants Rangers went in for Rushworth last summer and were looking to take him to Ibrox on a loan deal.

It was Coventry though that won the race for the signature of the shot-stopper on loan and he played a key role in winning promotion to the Premier League.

Brighton are not keen on selling Rushworth this summer, but the goalkeeper is pushing to be allowed to leave the Seagulls, with Coventry the move he wants.

Whether the Magpies will keep an eye on Rushworth’s situation in the event a move to Coventry does not happen, or instead move on to other targets, now remains to be seen.

Newcastle are picking up the pace in the transfer market, with Lucas Bergvall a potential signing after they were offered the Swede by Tottenham Hotspur.

They also hold an interest in Botafogo midfielder Danilo, but a €45m asking price has been put on the head of the former Nottingham Forest man.

Eddie Howe faces a crucial few weeks ahead as he looks to strengthen his squad.