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West Ham United ‘are considering’ a swoop to bring in young Arsenal defender Jaden Dixon on a loan deal this summer.

The Hammers are continuing to prepare for life in the Championship and a host of transfer business is set to be done over the coming weeks.

Defence could see some changes, with Jean-Clair Todibo keen to go, while Konstantinos Mavropanos has interest and Axel Disasi’s loan has ended.

A host of options are under consideration at the London Stadium and one of those is Arsenal’s teenage defender Dixon.

West Ham are looking at a possible loan swoop to sign the versatile defender.

Journalist Sam Tabuteau wrote on X: “Understand West Ham are considering a loan move for versatile Arsenal defender Jaden Dixon.”

Dixon was signed by Arsenal from Championship side Stoke City in the winter transfer window earlier this year.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

His first team football prospects at the Emirates are limited, making a move to the Championship with West Ham potentially appealing for both Arsenal and the player.

Dixon though did not turn out in the Championship for Stoke last term and was only an unused substitute on four occasions.

The defender was at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in his career, but was released by the north London side and snapped up by Stoke, where he continued his development.

Dixon did break into the Stoke first team mix in the 2024/25 campaign and made six senior outings for the Potters.

Following Under-21s football last term, Dixon will want senior football to push forward with his development and West Ham could provide him with that opportunity.

Expectations will also be high at the Hammers, as they aim for an instant return to the Premier League, with Nuno Espirito Santo still at the helm.

And Arsenal could judge that to be the right environment for Dixon.