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AC Milan defender Pervis Estupinan is expected to move to Aston Villa ‘in the next few hours’ as Villa boss Unai Emery ‘awaits him with open arms’.

Aston Villa are shaping up for a hugely busy summer transfer window, with cash set to flow into the Villa Park coffers from the sale of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.

Chelsea are expected to pay Villa a whopping £117m for the England international, giving Emery much more wiggle room in the market.

There is set to be a need at left-back, with Lucas Digne poised to return to France with Paris Saint-Germain, while Andres Garcia has left on loan to Getafe.

Emery has turned to a familiar face in the shape of Ecuador international Estupinan, who he worked with at Spanish side Villarreal.

A deal is hugely advanced and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Estpuinan is expected to pack his bags at AC Milan ‘in the next few hours’.

It is suggested that Emery ‘awaits him with open arms’, with the Spanish boss having been keen to reunite with the defender.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Aston Villa are expected to pay between €15m and €18m to sign Estupinan from the Rossoneri and the player will sign a contract running until 2031.

Villa are also keen on Flamengo full-back Emerson Royal, but the deal cannot move forward until the Brazilian side find a replacement.

All eyes are on how Aston Villa now respond to the loss of Rogers.

They could turn their attention to Nottingham Forest‘s Morgan Gibbs-White, but the Tricky Trees have no intention of letting their talisman depart.

Clubs will be aware that Aston Villa are in line for a major pay day from selling Rogers, which could well see prices pushed higher when Villa come calling.

The club have been keeping an eye on the situation of Crysencio Summerville and may move for the Netherlands international winger.