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Rangers are expected to mount another scouting mission for Blackburn Rovers full-back Ryan Alebiosu after he failed to feature in a pre-season game, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Gers are pushing ahead with their squad strengthening after an unexpected managerial change earlier this summer, with Derek McInnes taking over.

Ivor Pandur has arrived in goal, while Ross McCrorie, Dan Neil, Ben Godfrey, Cammy Devil and Lawrence Shankland have also been added to the ranks.

Rangers have more irons in the fire and are expected to do substantial further business in the coming weeks, with a swoop for Partizan Belgrade midfielder Vanja Dragojevic under way.

An addition in a full-back area is also possible and Rangers are interested in Blackburn’s right-back Alebiosu.

They sent a scout to check up on Alebiosu in a pre-season game recently, but were left disappointed as the defender did not feature due to being ill.

Rangers though will launch another spying mission and ‘their presence will be expected again in the next few weeks’.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Premier League side Brentford also sent a scout to the same match to watch Alebiosu, hinting at the level of competition Rangers might face if they make a bid.

Alebiosu came through the youth ranks at Arsenal and had loan spells at Crewe Alexandra and Kilmarnock before a permanent move to Belgium with Kortrijk.

Blackburn brought him back to England in 2025, but with a loan spell at St Mirren also under his belt, Alebiosu has experience of Scottish football, which Rangers will have noted.

The defender has been capped at international level by Nigeria.

Alebiosu made 39 appearances in the Championship for Blackburn over the course of last season, chipping in with five assists from his right-back role.

The 24-year-old is also capable of operating further up the right flank as a right sided midfielder.

Blackburn have Alebiosu under contract for a further two years, but also hold an option to extend that stay by a further year.

How much the Ewood Park outfit might want to let Alebiosu depart this summer remains to be seen, as does whether Rangers will make a bid, or monitor him for a future transfer window.

The Gers could do business elsewhere in the Championship this summer as they are interested in Sheffield United‘s Ryan One, though no deal for the attacker is advanced yet.