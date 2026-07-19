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Leeds United‘s negotiations with Torino over goalkeeper Lucas Perri are being watched with great interest by Italian giants Juventus.

Daniel Farke has seen Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier depart Elland Road in recent weeks, increasing the need for a new shot-stopper.

Leeds could lose another goalkeeper soon as Brazilian custodian Perri could potentially depart, with Torino keen to take him to Italy.

Torino have picked up the pace in talks to try to sign Perri, but would rather sign him on loan with an option to buy, while Leeds favour a permanent sale.

Juventus are ‘following the negotiations with interest’, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, as they believe if Perri leaves Leeds then it makes the Whites a more likely destination for Michele Di Gregorio.

Leeds have shown interest in signing Di Gregorio this summer and Juventus would like to offload him.

The goalkeeper would like to stay and fight for his place at Juventus, however the club are not on the same page as the 28-year-old and are keen to cash in now.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Di Gregorio made 30 appearances in Juventus’ disappointing Serie A campaign last season, keeping 14 clean sheets, but did not meet expectations in Turin.

Juventus have been looking for a new number 1 all summer so far, with Liverpool‘s Alisson, Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario and Aston Villa‘s Emi Martinez all candidates.

Liverpool though have ruled out letting Alisson go, while negotiations for Martinez have been tough.

Vicario is considered a viable candidate as he is out of favour at Spurs.

Juventus are also keen on Parma shot-stopper Zion Suzuki, who is a target for Leeds.

Suzuki caught the eye with his performances for Japan at the World Cup and those displays may have made it a lot harder for Leeds to sign him.

The Japanese is now suggested to be eyeing a move to a club that can hand him European football in the new season, something Leeds cannot do, but Juventus can.