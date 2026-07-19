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Leeds United could face competition from newly promoted Ipswich Town for the signature of AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah.

The Whites have just done business in Serie A by signing Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo, while they also hold an interest in Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio and Parma shot-stopper Zion Suzuki.

It has now emerged that Leeds are also eyeing AC Milan midfielder Musah, who spent last term on loan at Atalanta.

Atalanta held an option to buy the American from the Rossoneri, but did not decide to trigger it and he has headed back to the San Siro.

Leeds have now asked both AC Milan and the player’s agent about his situation, though AC Milan are keen for new boss Ruben Amorim to evaluate him.

If the Rossoneri do make Musah available to go then Leeds could face competition from within the Premier League in the shape of Ipswich.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Ipswich are one to ‘keep an eye on’ when it comes to Musah.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Ipswich have Gary O’Neil at the helm following the exit of Kieran McKenna and will be keen to defy the expectation that they will be relegated straight back down to the Championship.

How attracted Musah would be towards a switch to Ipswich remains to be seen, especially amid a potential relegation battle in the Premier League for much of the season.

The midfielder will be keen to make sure he gets his next move right though as he missed out on a spot in the United States World Cup squad this summer.

Leeds are also interested in another American midfielder who did not make the World Cup cut under Mauricio Pochettino in the shape of Tanner Tessmann.

Lyon are expected to sell Tessmann for the right price this summer and Leeds are interested.