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Spanish side Las Palmas have not received an offer from Celtic for Dinko Horkas despite suggestions the Bhoys have lodged a bid for the Croatian.

Horkas caught the eye with his assured performances in goal for Las Palmas last season and is expected to be a big money sale this summer, with Celtic keen.

In addition to Celtic, both Torino and Olympiacos hold an interest in signing the shot-stopper and Las Palmas are braced for firm bids to arrive.

They have not happened yet though, despite claims from Scotland that Celtic have made an offer of around €4m for Horkas.

However, according to Spanish daily Sport ‘the reality is’ that Las Palmas have received no official offer for Horkas.

Las Palmas are aware of Celtic’s interest in the goalkeeper, but they are remaining cautious and waiting, with a €10m asking price on the player’s head.

Horkas though could go for less than that sum, with Las Palmas said to be ‘aware of the realities of the market’ meaning a deal could eventually be struck for between €4m and €7m.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

The shot-stopper is due to join Las Palmas’ pre-season training camp in Marbella on Monday as speculation over his future continues.

Las Palmas will hold a series of high level meetings at the training camp as they plot the shape of their squad for next season.

It is suggested that if a formal offer does arrive for Horkas then it ‘could open the door to a final negotiation’.

Celtic are coming under some pressure to increase the pace of their work in the summer transfer window, with fans mindful of the debacle of last summer’s window.

That set the scene for a chaotic campaign which was only saved by Martin O’Neill’s managerial brilliance in two separate interim spells.

O’Neill has made clear the need for arrivals and Celtic’s recruitment team will need to deliver in the coming weeks.

However, whether they deliver Horkas remains to be seen.