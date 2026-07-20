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Interest from the Premier League in Real Betis winger Ez Abde is ‘stronger than ever’ and key suitors Aston Villa could see their pursuit of the Moroccan ‘intensify in the coming days’.

The 24-year-old Morocco international is coming off a difficult summer after being ruled out of the World Cup through an injury sustained during the warm-up fixtures before the tournament.

Despite that setback, Abde has remained upbeat throughout his recovery, with clubs continuing to monitor both his progress and availability.

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Several Premier League sides have been tracking Betis’ number ten, who is most effective operating from the left flank.

The Moroccan enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, featuring in 43 matches across all competitions while returning an impressive 15 goals and 13 assists to elevate his growing reputation.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa were among the first clubs to register their interest back in early May, with both remaining keen on securing his signature.

Now, heading deeper into the summer transfer window and after the World Cup, according to Spanish outlet Diario de Sevilla, that interest has only strengthened, with ‘Premier League interest stronger than ever’, while Villa’s pursuit ‘could intensify in the coming days’.

Clubs played for Hercules Barcelona Osasuna Real Betis Club Ez Abde has played for

The Villans are banking a huge £117m from selling Morgan Rogers to Chelsea and reinforcements will be wanted at Villa Park.

Fresh from lifting the Europa League and with Champions League football awaiting at Villa Park, the prospect of joining Unai Emery’s side is likely to be far more appealing for Abde than when interest first emerged in 2023.

With three years still remaining on his contract, however, Real Betis remain in a strong negotiating position and have placed a €60m valuation on the Morocco international.

Aston Villa have already bolstered their attacking options with the arrivals of Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes from recently relegated Wolves.

Modou Cisse has also joined Emery’s side from LASK Linz to strengthen the defence, and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will now intensify their pursuit of Abde and test Betis’ resolve in the weeks ahead.