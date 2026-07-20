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AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao ‘wouldn’t veto’ a move to Aston Villa, who he considers to be ‘an extremely ambitious club’, however they are not at the top of his list, which Manchester United ‘have long dominated’.

Aston Villa have been busy in the transfer market, having already signed Joao Gomes and Johan Manzambi to bolster their midfield options for the upcoming season.

But the club have also seen the departures of Donyell Malen and Youri Tielemans, while Morgan Rogers has departed for Chelsea.

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The £117m exit of Rogers could open up a host of new options in the market as Aston Villa try to deliver in the final third for Unai Emery.

Emery has asked the club for a significant signing in attack and that has brought Portugal international Leao into the picture, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.

Leao could depart AC Milan this summer, with the club prepared to cash in, and has been of keen interest to Tottenham Hotspur.

During talks to take Pervis Estupinan to Aston Villa, the Premier League side asked about the situation of Leao as they tested the water.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

It is suggested that Aston Villa are a destination that Leao ‘wouldn’t veto’ as he regards the club as ‘extremely ambitious’ and with Emery’s presence a big positive.

Leao has a list of clubs he considers his favourites and it is one that ‘Manchester United have long dominated’.

That is unlikely to rule out a move to Aston Villa though and it is one the Portugal attacker could make, with AC Milan looking for between £42m and £50m to let him go.

In the recent campaign, Leao made 31 appearances, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in all competitions, despite missing several games due to injuries.

The Portugal international only has two years left on his current contract with AC Milan, but his desire to seek a new challenge in a different league could lead to his departure from the San Siro this summer.

Aston Villa could meet that desire and also satisfy AC Milan on the fee front.