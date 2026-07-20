Stu Forster/Getty Images

New Newcastle United forward Afner Ca has insisted the project at St James’ Park helped him decide to make the move from Levante to the Magpies Under-21s, where he aims to bring goals.

The Bissau-born forward began his football journey in Portugal within Amora’s youth system, before moving to Spain to sign for Levante’s Under-19 side.

The 19-year-old’s contract came to an end with Levante at the start of this month and now the Magpies have snapped him up to improve their attack in their Under-21s.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Ca feels the move was the right choice for him due to the lifestyle, project and the direction the club are moving towards, and his main focus is to lead the team to victory.

The left-footed striker also shed light on his abilities to find space, link-up play, and hard work, as well as his love for scoring goals for his team.

Ca said to Newcastle United’s website: “The project here, the lifestyle, and the club’s ambition made this the right move for me.

“I’m a forward who likes to find space, link play and work hard for the team.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

“Scoring goals is a big part of my game, but my focus is always on contributing to the group, whatever helps the team win.”

Ca made his first-team debut in the 2024/25 season, while playing in the Portuguese third division with Amora, after rising through their youth system.

Last year, the 19-year-old bagged four goals while playing for Levante’s Under-19 side in his only season in Spain.

Newcastle’s recruitment team look to have seen genuine potential in Ca and the coaches will now look to develop him over the coming months.

The Guinea-Bissau forward comes in to add another attacking option to an Under-21s side that struggled to impress last term.

Last term, in the Premier League 2, Newcastle finished 21st with only 24 points from 20 games, and now it remains to be seen how much Ca will improve the front line.