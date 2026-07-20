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Valencia are ‘not in a hurry’ to strike a deal to bring back Leeds United star Largie Ramazani as they believe the Whites ‘would be forced’ to lower their asking price if no bids come in by August.

Uncertainty continues to hang over the Belgian’s future at Elland Road following his return to Yorkshire after the expiry of his loan spell with Los Che.

Ramazani pieced together a productive campaign at the Mestalla, but the absence of a purchase option ultimately paved the way for his return to Leeds.

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Even so, Valencia have not walked away from the prospect of keeping hold of the Belgian, with the club’s CEO travelling to England last month in an attempt to push discussions forward.

It has been indicated that the Spanish outfit will gladly press ahead if Leeds show a willingness to structure a deal on favourable financial terms.

Leeds though believe Ramazani could have other takers in the market, with clubs that can go beyond levels Valencia can afford potentially making a move for him.

That has so far not happened and Ramazani looks set for a season of limited game time if he stays put at Elland Road under Daniel Farke.

Club managed Doxa Katokopias Ermis Aradippou Huddersfield Town Olympiacos West Brom Valencia Clubs Carlos Corberan has managed

The 25-year-old started to fall out of favour under Farke in Leeds’ Championship winning season and then saw himself declared surplus to requirements last summer.

Valencia continue to want to bring Ramazani back, especially as adding a winger is high up on Carlos Corberan’s list of priorities.

However, according to Spanish daily Super Deporte, Valencia are ‘not in a hurry’ to strike a deal with Leeds now.

The La Liga outfit believe that if no offers for Ramazani come in by August, Leeds ‘would be forced’ to drop their demands for the winger in order to get him off the books.

Valencia will now be watching matters very closely, but they are sure Ramazani wants to return to the Mestalla.

Whether the two clubs can eventually bridge the gap is expected to become clearer next month, while Valencia continue to scour the market for a right-back after missing out on Aston Villa loanee Andres Garcia.