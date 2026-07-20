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Newcastle United and Coventry City have been boosted in their pursuit of AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori as he has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.

Tomori joined AC Milan during the winter transfer window of 2021 on a six-month loan, with the move later made permanent in the summer of 2021.

The former Chelsea defender is established as a regular starter for the Rossoneri and last season made 33 Serie A appearances while contributing two assists.

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The 28-year-old has now entered the final year of his contract at the San Siro and is also attracting transfer market interest.

Newly promoted to the Premier League, Coventry City have asked about Tomori, along with his club team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Frank Lampard knows Tomori well and is keen to bolster the Coventry defence ahead of Premier League football.

Coventry have been joined in the hunt by Newcastle, who recently enquired about the defender as they seek to weigh up the costs of signing him.

Eddie Howe is also in the market for a centre-back and in Tomori he would be getting a player who could settle back into English football quickly.

Club played for Chelsea Brighton Hull City Derby County AC Milan Clubs Fikayo Tomori has played for

The Premier League pair though could have been up against it if Tomori had been open to moving to Saudi Arabia.

However, according to Italian journalist Michele De Blasis, Tomori has rejected an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal as he is keen to return to the Premier League.

Tomori’s desire puts Coventry and Newcastle in a good position to compete for his signature over the coming weeks.

The Magpies could have a financial advantage over the Sky Blues following the high-profile departures of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon if the two clubs battle for the defender.

Lampard though will surely use his prior association with Tomori to try to steer him towards Coventry.

Tomori has only been capped six times by England and will hope a move back to the Premier League could put him in Thomas Tuchel’s thoughts ahead of Euro 2028.