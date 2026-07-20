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Inter Milan have had their ‘first official contact; with Djed Spence’s agents as they look to ‘gauge the player’s willingness’ to join this summer, which they feel could cause Tottenham Hotspur to lower their price tag.

The versatile full-back impressed in the recently ended World Cup for England, playing in every game for the Three Lions.

The right-footed defender is comfortable playing on either side, but he is preferred as a left-back for club and country.

His performances in the World Cup caught the attention of Italian side Inter Milan, who are keen on a new wing-back after the departure of Denzel Dumfries.

Marco Palestra was Inter Milan’s top choice to strengthen the right wing-back role, but Premier League side Chelsea snapped him up from Atalanta.

Union SG’s Anan Khalaili looked set to make a move to the San Siro, but medical issues saw the switch fall apart.

After missing out on their top two targets, Tottenham’s Spence is the player Inter Milan want to bring in, though reaching an agreement with Spurs for Spence will be difficult.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The north Londoners value the 25-year-old England defender very highly, but that is not stopping the Serie A champions.

The Italian giants are pressing ahead with efforts to see whether Spence can be taken to Italy in this summer’s transfer window.

And, according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, the ‘first official contact’ between Inter Milan and Spence’s agents has now taken place.

With Tottenham suggested to be looking for a minimum of €40m to talk about a sale, Inter Milan are looking to see how keen Spence is to join them as they feel that may help them push his price down.

Tottenham gave Spence a new deal only last year, which runs for four more years at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have some solid full-back options in their ranks, and the addition of Andy Robertson also gives them another left-back ahead of next term.

Whether the Premier League club will be tested with an offer for Spence in the coming days remains to be seen.