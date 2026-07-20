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Newcastle United have enquired about Coventry City target Fikayo Tomori ‘in the past few hours’ as they seek to weigh up the costs of signing the AC Milan defender.

The Magpies are staring down a summer which is destined to bring a lot of changes in the squad, especially after the departures of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

Manager Eddie Howe will be looking to make key additions to his side during the course of the summer transfer window to avoid last season’s disappointing 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

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Newcastle have two ageing centre-backs in the shape of 34-year-old pair Dan Burn and Fabian Schar, and could well bring in another defender this summer.

They did business with AC Milan last summer for Malick Thiaw and could repeat the trick this summer, due to holding an interest in Tomori.

Tomori has entered the final year of his contract at AC Milan and Coventry City have already asked about him.

Now, Newcastle United, ‘in the past few hours’, have made enquiries about Tomori, as they seek to look at potentially signing him, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

Coventry City have already made an approach for Tomori as they seek to tempt him to become part of the Frank Lampard project.

Centre-back Age Malick Thiaw 24 Sven Botman 26 Fabian Schar 34 Dan Burn 34 Newcastle United’s centre-backs

Tomori played under Lampard at Chelsea and also featured for him in the Championship with Derby County, racking up 81 appearances in total under the English manager.

In the recent campaign, the 28-year-old defender made 37 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan, but with only one-year remaining on his contract, a move away from the San Siro seems the most likely outcome.

Now is not the first time an opportunity has presented itself for Tomori to make a return to the Premier League, as last year, Tottenham Hotspur were keen on signing him, but a move never materialised.

Newcastle are under pressure to get their signings right after a lacklustre window last summer.

Tomori would slot in as a Premier League proven defender, but the costs of the deal remain unclear, as is whether he might be more tempted by reuniting with Lampard at Coventry City.