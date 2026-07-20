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Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has urged the Dutch FA to find common ground with former Liverpool boss Arne Slot over taking charge of the Netherlands.

Slot was relieved of his duties at Anfield following a disappointing campaign, despite the Dutch tactician previously claiming he expected to remain at the helm of the Reds beyond the season.

Liverpool have since ushered in a new era by appointing Andoni Iraola as Slot’s successor, with the Spaniard now tasked with leading the club forward.

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Since his departure from Merseyside, Slot has emerged as a candidate for several managerial vacancies, including AC Milan, while a return to the Eredivisie with Ajax has also been mooted, with a Dutch journalist backing such a move.

The Netherlands vacancy arose after Ronald Koeman stepped down in the wake of the Oranje’s disappointing World Cup campaign.

Slot has subsequently emerged as one of the leading contenders for the role, with a former Rangers star among those who endorse him as the ideal candidate to guide the Dutch national side into its next chapter.

Now, Driessen revealed that Slot would prefer an initial two-year deal, while the Dutch FA are pushing for a four-year agreement.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

He believes that should not prevent the two parties from striking a deal, arguing that a shorter contract could easily be agreed before discussions take place over what comes next.

Driessen also stressed there was a straightforward alternative should Slot’s proposed two-year spell not work out, pointing to Peter Bosz as the obvious successor.

Driessen said on the Kick-Off podcast (via Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur): “I heard something about Slot wanting to sign for two years.

“That he would want a two-year term, but the KNVB wants four years.

“But I think: if that is a problem, then surely it is very easy to solve.

“You go with Slot for two years first, then you start talking.

“If that doesn’t work out, then you bring in Peter Bosz.

“How simple can it be? That seems like the ideal scenario to me.”

The Netherlands’ World Cup campaign ended in round of 32 heartbreak after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Morocco, ultimately costing Koeman his job.

Whether Slot ultimately succeeds Koeman in the Netherlands dugout remains to be seen, with the Dutch FA yet to reach a final decision over the appointment.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are believed to be ready to honour the remainder of Slot’s financial agreement with the club if he takes over the Netherlands, enabling him to accept a lower salary from the Dutch FA without reducing his overall income.