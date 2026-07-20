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Serie A giants Napoli have entered the race for Leeds United linked centre-back Oumar Solet and are ‘keeping an eye’ on the defender.

Solet joined Udinese as a free agent in October 2024 after the summer transfer window had closed, before being officially registered in January 2025.

The centre-back enjoyed an impressive campaign with Udinese last season, making 35 Serie A appearances while contributing three goals and one assist.

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His displays in Italy attracted the interest from a host of clubs across Europe with Newcastle United emerging as Premier League suitors earlier this summer.

Leeds joined the race for the 26-year-old last week, when it was suggested that the Whites were intensifying contact with Solet’s entourage.

It was recently suggested that the Yorkshire club were pressing the accelerator in their pursuit of the defender and were prepared to pay £21.3m for his signature.

Leeds have since signed Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo, but with Pascal Struijk departing, questions over Sebastiaan Bornauw’s future and Daniel Farke’s system calling for three centre-backs, the Whites could still want Solet.

Centre-back option Joe Rodon Tarik Muharemovic Jaka Bijol James Justin Ethan Ampadu Sebastiaan Bornauw Max Wober Centre-back options at Leeds United

They could though have to do battle with Napoli as, according to Italian journalist Armando Areniello, Napoli have revived their interest in Solet, with the good relationship between the Serie A champions and Udinese potentially helping negotiations.

He believes Napoli could also explore a swap deal by including players surplus to requirements as part of the package.

The journalist further indicated that Napoli are considering a loan move, with cash, players or a combination of both potentially involved, before deciding whether to complete a permanent transfer worth between €20m and €22m next summer.

Speaking on 1 Station Radio (via Area Napoli), he said: “They’re keeping an eye on the Solet option, which could be a resurgence, given the good relationship between the two clubs.

“I wouldn’t rule out a swap deal, perhaps involving some surplus players.

“Napoli are reportedly considering signing the player on loan and then deciding whether to buy him outright in June for a fee of between €20m and €22m.”

If Napoli prefer a loan deal, that could put Leeds in a good position if they are prepared to put cash on the table.

Farke also has Max Wober as an option in central defence, but the Austrian has struggled with injuries and had recent loan spells away from the club.