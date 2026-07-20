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Lazio are the only club to have made an offer for Leeds United target Yunus Musah, as they seek to take the American midfielder to Rome.

Last summer, the USA international joined Atalanta on loan after La Dea beat Nottingham Forest to his signature, although the Bergamo club ultimately opted against activating their option to buy.

Despite that, Musah has remained on the radar of several clubs after making 27 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and an assist.

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Leeds are among the sides showing strong interest in taking him to Elland Road, having made enquiries over the midfielder last week, though they have been waiting for AC Milan to decide how they intend to proceed.

The Whites are not alone in the chase, with newly promoted Ipswich Town also monitoring Musah as they weigh up a move to strengthen their squad ahead of the Premier League campaign.

Lazio, however, have moved ahead of their English rivals, with Le Aquile already testing AC Milan’s resolve while interest from Leeds and Ipswich remains at the enquiry stage.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A outfit are the only club to have submitted an offer, proposing a €2m loan fee alongside an €18m option to buy.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

AC Milan remain open to selling Musah, although Lazio’s proposal has yet to receive either approval or rejection.

Le Aquile, who finished ninth in Serie A last season, are not in a position to commit to a permanent deal immediately, which is why the agreement does not include an obligation to buy.

Leeds have already dipped into the Italian market this summer, striking a deal with Sassuolo for Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic, and further business in Serie A could yet follow with interest in two goalkeepers currently playing in the division.

One is Michele Di Gregorio, with Juventus still waiting for the right offer to part ways with the goalkeeper, while the other is Parma shot-stopper Zion Suzuki, whose club CEO has suggested he is more likely to take the next step in his career abroad than elsewhere in Italy.

It remains to be seen how quickly Daniel Farke’s side turn their interest into a formal bid, particularly with Lazio having stolen an early march in the race.