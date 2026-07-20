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Norwich City are not battling fellow Championship side Middlesbrough for Balthazar Pierret, despite talk both have lodged bids.

The 26-year-old is on the books at French Ligue 2 side Red Star, who he joined in the winter transfer window earlier this year, following a stint in Italy at Leece.

He could well be on the move again this summer though as his performances in France have put him on the radar of a number of sides.

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Kim Hellberg’s Middlesbrough, who missed out on promotion last season despite finishing in the top six, have been working on signing Pierret.

It has been claimed an initial offer, in the region of €300,000 plus a 10 per cent sell-on clause, has already been sent to Red Star for the midfielder, but it has been swiftly rejected.

Philippe Clement’s Norwich are also suggested to be in the mix to sign the French midfielder this summer, offering competition to Middlesbrough.

That though does not appear to be likely, with the Canaries not in the process of chasing the Red Star man.

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Journalist Paddy Davitt wrote on X: “Nothing in reports linking #NCFC with a move for #Red Star defensive midfielder Balthazar Pierret.”

Norwich appear to be in the market to sign a midfielder as Clement looks to strengthen his squad and Belgian Pro League star Lawrence Agyekum is one player they have made an enquiry about.

The Canaries finished last season brightly under Clement and will head into the new campaign widely tipped to challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.

One former Belgium star revealed earlier this year that he knows Clement’s career plan is to become a Premier League manager.

It does not appear that Red Star’s Pierret will be part of that plan, though eyes are on whether Middlesbrough will meet his €500,000 valuation.

Norwich have splashed cash to bring in midfielder Sam Field this summer, while Andre Brooks and Bruno Alves have also arrived to strengthen the ranks.