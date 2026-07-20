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Torino are considering Nottingham Forest goalkeeper John Victor as an alternative in the event they fail to land Leeds United shot-stopper Lucas Perri.

Perri, 28, could move on from Leeds this summer after failing to make the number 1 shirt his own throughout last season.

Italian outfit Torino are interested in bringing Perri to Turin, however there is no agreement in place, with the Italians favouring a loan agreement and Leeds wanting an outright sale.

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Torino in recent days have intensified contact with the Whites to land the Brazilian, but Perri has not requested a transfer out of Elland Road yet, despite being willing to head to Serie A.

The Serie A side do not want to be left without a new goalkeeper and they are considering alternatives in the event they cannot sign Perri.

According to Brazilian outlet Terra, the Serie A outfit have identified Nottingham Forest’s Victor as one of the alternative options.

Victor joined Nottingham Forest last summer from Brazilian side Botafogo, after for some time seeming set for West Ham, but the London outfit decided to walk away from the deal.

Club played for Santos Portuguesa Santista Internacional Real Valladolid Botafogo Nottingham Forest Clubs John Victor has played for

Victor featured only five times for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last season and his campaign was cut short due to the knee injury he suffered in January.

His current deal with Nottingham Forest is set to expire in 2028 and it is still unclear whether the Tricky Trees are willing to let him go this summer.

A potential departure of Victor would leave Oliver Glasner with only one first-team goalkeeper in the form of Matz Sels at his disposal.

Victor though may well be tempted by the idea of moving to Serie A to become Torino’s number 1.

Juventus are closely following Torino’s negotiations with Leeds as the Whites could move for the Bianconeri’s Michele Di Gregorio if Perri goes.

Juventus are keen on cashing in on shot-stopper Di Gregorio, but the player wants to stay with the Turin giants and fight for a spot.

Nottingham Forest will also keep an eye on Torino’s negotiations for Perri as the move could have an impact on Victor’s future at City Ground.