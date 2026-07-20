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A potential move for Nottingham Forest target Oso to the Marinakis Group-owned Olympiacos has broken down in the last few hours, as Sevilla are asking for more than the Greek side are offering.

The Tricky Trees have made a massive sale in the shape of England star Elliot Anderson, who joined Manchester City for an eye-watering £116m.

Central defender David Carmo also made a permanent move away from the club, as he joined Olympiacos, who also loaned in winger Jota Silva.

The Tricky Trees began their pre-season recently, but are yet to bring in any new players to beef up their squad.

New manager Oliver Glasner is sure to get proper backing from Evangelos Marinakis, who is eyeing multiple incomings in the ongoing summer window.

Amid other targets, Nottingham Forest want to strengthen their full-back areas, and Sevilla’s Oso emerged as an option for them.

The Tricky Trees also looked ‘best-placed’ for the 23-year-old left-sided wide-back, but the English club never made any offer for him.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Nottingham Forest’s owner, though, propelled Oso in a different direction as his other club, Olympiacos, got into the picture for the Spaniard.

However, their initial offer was around €6.5m for the 23-year-old, which was deemed insufficient, and they were tipped to increase their offer.

According to Spanish outlet ABC, Olympiacos and Sevilla were progressing well for Oso, but the deal has stalled in the last few hours.

It has been suggested that the Marinakis Group are offering around €8m for the Spaniard, but Sevilla are still asking for €10m fixed with more add-ons.

And for that reason, the clubs have failed to reach an agreement, and Oso is currently not going to the Greek outfit.

The 23-year-old attacking full-back’s contract runs for one more year at the La Liga club, who are currently not budging from their asking price.

Forest, though, are concentrated on other targets at this moment, with Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Bergvall seen as Anderson’s ideal replacement, but the north Londoners rejected their first offer for the Swede.