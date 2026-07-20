Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Rangers face competition if they push forward with a pursuit of Everton star Nathan Patterson as, according to Toffees insider The Bobble, Eintracht Frankfurt are now chasing him.

The Gers have been assessing several targets to fill the significant void left by James Tavernier’s departure from Ibrox.

They had been pushing hard to land Bryan Reynolds, but Rennes ultimately won the race for the defender’s signature, leaving Rangers to turn their attention elsewhere.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Another name on Derek McInnes’ shortlist is Ryan Alebiosu, and in the coming weeks the club could send scouts to closely monitor the right-back.

Another option to emerge is Patterson, with the Scottish giants linked with a possible move to re-sign him.

Everton are expected to let Patterson move on this summer amid a lack of game time for the right-back at the Hill Dickinson.

The Toffees are also looking to add a right-back in another sign that David Moyes is not convinced about giving the mantle to Patterson over the long term.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

And the race for Patterson is heating up as Eintracht Frankfurt are ‘pursuing a deal’ for the Scotland international this summer.

Whether the Bundesliga outfit step up their pursuit in the coming days remains to be seen, but it could force Rangers and other clubs to act quickly if they are serious about landing him.

The Scotland international is entering the final year of his contract and Everton will be keen to bring in a good fee from his departure.

Patterson struggled for both fitness and game time under Moyes last season, managing just seven Premier League appearances.

The right-back was still part of Scotland’s World Cup squad, though their campaign came to an end in the group stage.

Rangers are expected to keep a close eye on Patterson in the coming weeks, with Eintracht Frankfurt’s interest likely to prove decisive in shaping his future.

Wolves also attempted to sign Patterson during the winter transfer window this year, but failed to reach an agreement, and this summer could provide his route away from the Hill Dickinson.

The Bundesliga would make a huge appealing destination for Patterson, but if Rangers do come in, there will be the emotional pull of Ibrox and a new era under Derek McInnes.