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Trabzonspor have resumed negotiations with Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare after previously shelving a move when the Nigerian’s last-minute increase in salary demands proved a major stumbling block.

Wolves endured one of the bleakest campaigns in their history last season, finishing bottom of the Premier League and suffering relegation to the Championship.

Their eight-year stay in the top flight came to an end, prompting a major rebuild led by newly appointed head coach Cesar Peixoto as the club prepare for a summer of significant changes.

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Among those expected to depart is Arokodare, with the striker attracting interest from several clubs, including Trabzonspor.

The Super Lig giants formalised their interest earlier this month with a loan bid for the 25-year-old, earmarking him as a potential replacement for Paul Onuachu.

The Nigerian forward even sought Onuachu’s opinion on life at Trabzonspor as he weighed up the potential switch, but negotiations ultimately broke down after the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

According to Trabzonspor insider Serdar, the Black Sea Storm have now ‘resumed talks’ for Arokodare after their initial pursuit collapsed at the last minute when the Wolves striker raised his salary demands.

Club Appearances Genk 113 Amiens 63 Wolves 38 Valmiera 34 1.FC Koln 11 Arokodare’s appearances by club

Those financial expectations, coupled with Wolves’ insistence that Trabzonspor cover the entirety of his wages, proved too much for the Turkish side, bringing negotiations to a halt.

Now, however, discussions are back under way and it remains to be seen whether the Papara Park outfit can tempt the forward, who found the net six times in a Wolves shirt last season.

Trabzonspor secured a third-place finish in the Super Lig last season to book their place in the Europa League qualifiers, with the prospect of European football likely to prove a major attraction.

Fiorentina have also shown interest, although it is understood the Nigerian striker would still need convincing before agreeing to a move to Tuscany.

Whether the proposed loan will include an option to buy remains unclear, although Wolves are unlikely to feel his departure too heavily following the arrival of Raul Jimenez to bolster their attacking options.

Besiktas were also tracking Arokodare earlier this year, but Trabzonspor have since stolen a march in the race, with the Turkish side and Wolves understood to have reached common ground over a deal.