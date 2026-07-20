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Roma are looking in the market for a ‘promising youngster’ and have added Aston Villa target Ibrahim Mbaye, who could leave Paris Saint-Germain, to their radar.

Aston Villa have been working in the transfer window to strengthen the squad given the added pressure of playing in the Champions League next season.

The Villans have already captured Johan Manzambi from German outfit Freiburg after the 20-year-old midfielder shone at the World Cup with Switzerland.

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Aston Villa are set to lose Morgan Rogers, reducing their attacking options, and are tipped to make signings in that area, though Nottingham Forest are ruling out selling Morgan Gibbs-White.

One attacker Aston Villa have been widely linked with is PSG talent Ibrahim Mbaye and the 18-year-old ‘wants to leave’ Paris despite his entourage advising him not to.

Villa face further competition for the forward now though, with interest from Italy.

Mbaye has caught the eye of Serie A giants Roma, and according to Italian daily Leggo (via La Roma 24), the Giallorossi management are looking for a ‘promising youngster’, with the forward fitting the bill.

Roma have already signed Donyell Malen, but the club are seeking to add more depth to their attack and along with interest in Mbaye, they are also considering Real Madrid attacker Endrick as well as Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Mbaye came through the ranks of PSG’s youth system and under his current contract is tied to the club until 2028.

In the recent campaign, the French winger made 24 Ligue 1 appearances, contributing to five goals, though he only started ten games and came off the bench 14 times.

Aston Villa are not the only Premier League club monitoring Mbaye’s situation with Les Parisiens, as West Ham United were also keen on him, but the Hammers’ chances of signing him now look slim.

A move to Villa could make sense for Mbaye, but Roma would represent stiff competition, especially as they, like Unai Emery’s men, can also offer Champions League football.

It still remains unclear exactly how much PSG would want to let the forward go, while a loan exit may also be an option.