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Celtic are at major risk of missing out on Kieron Bowie, with Serie A pair Cagliari and Sassuolo battling for his signature.

Bowie joined Hellas Verona during the winter transfer window from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian for £6m, signing a four-year deal with the Italian side.

The Scottish striker enjoyed an impressive first half of the season with Hibernian, registering eleven goal contributions before carrying that form into Serie A, where he scored four goals in 14 appearances.

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His displays attracted the attention of the Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, who made ‘preliminary enquiries’ into a possible deal for the striker last month.

Italian side Bologna also joined the pursuit for the Scottish hitman in late June.

Celtic have landed Camilo Duran from Qarabag, but Bowie is a different type of striker, offering a physical threat in attack, and is Scottish Premiership proven.

The Bhoys though look to be at real risk of missing out on Bowie if they do want to try to take him to Celtic Park this summer.

Club played for Raith Rovers Fulham Northampton Town Hibernian Hellas Verona Clubs Kieron Bowie has played for

Now, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Cagliari and Sassuolo are in a battle to secure the signature of Bowie, further complicating the deal for Celtic.

Both clubs can offer Bowie the chance to stay in Serie A, following Hellas Verona’s relegation into Serie B.

How much cash they are prepared to splash on Bowie is unclear, as is whether Celtic can go toe-to-toe with the Italian pair for the former Hibs man.

Missing out on Bowie now though could put him permanently out of reach for Celtic if he kicks on next season and sees his value rise further.

Meanwhile, Celtic are looking to strengthen the goalkeeping department as well this summer and have been keen on Dinko Horkas, but Las Palmas have not received an offer from the Scottish giants despite suggestions to the contrary.

Arne Engels continues to be a subject of interest in the transfer market and is still ‘being monitored’ by Serie A side Roma, with Nottingham Forest also keen.